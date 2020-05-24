Patrolling intensified; illegal points sealed

The Forest department has taken all measures to intensify patrolling at Male Mahadeshwara and Cauvery Wildlife Sancturies in Hanur taluk and close the illegal points, through which the migrants from the neighbouring state are entering Karnataka.

As the lockdown is in place, the people from Tamil Nadu are restricted from entering the state. With personnel on duty at the checkposts not allowing them to enter the state, the people adjoining Male Mahadeshwara Hill, and surrounding villages in Hanur, have found illegal points through the forest route to enter the district.

Following media reports in this regard, Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has directed the deputy conservator of forests to close all the illegal points in the forest and intensify patrolling.

The department personnel swung into action and closed all the illegal routes in the border areas. Patrolling has been intensified on the banks of River Cauvery, which is one of the main route chosen by the illegal entrants from Tamil Nadu. They have informed their counterparts in Hosuru and Dharmapuri and sought the migrants staying near the banks of the river be shifted.