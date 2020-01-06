Pay fine on the spot if you stop vehicle on MM Hill

The Forest department has finally tightened its grip on those violating the norms enforced by the department by imposing on the spot fine of Rs 2,000 on those stopping their vehicles on the road passing through Male Mahadeshwara Hills. It has been implemented from January 1.

Despite warning boards cautioning the riders not to stop the vehicle for taking pictures of the wild animals, selfies or feed the animals, the public continued to violate the rules.

In an effort to stop road-kill incidents and wild animals attack, the Forest department has implemented it seriously and Rs 2,000 on the spot fine collected if the vehicles are found halting inside the forest. The patrolling has also been intensified, said M M Hill DCF V Yedukondalu.