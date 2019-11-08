Police arrests 20-yr-old for robbery in Mysuru

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 08 2019, 11:01am ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2019, 11:01am ist
Representative image. (Photo/Pixabay)

City police arrested a 20-year-old man on the charges of robbery. Mohammed Sadhiq along with four others had robbed a man, Amal, near St Philomena PU college, at LIC circle on November 4.

The police said, the accused had rented a car for the crime. They have seized the car, one two-wheeler and cash Rs 2,500 from the accused.

The police has take one person into custody and they are looking for other accused.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
Karnataka
Comments (+)
 