Police detain 21 anti-CAA protesters in Hubballi

Amidst prohibitory orders and heavy police deployment, a group of leaders from Left parties, Congress and other organisations tried to take out a protest rally at Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Police have detained 21 persons and shifted them to CAR ground in Hubbali.

Policemen were sending back those who had come to stage a protest. Suddenly, Congress leaders Rajashekhar Menasinkai, Anwar Mudhol, leftist leaders Mahesh Pattar, B S Soppin, and others started raising slogans. A few more persons joined them, and they tried to take out a protest rally, when police stopped and detained them.