Police detain 21 anti-CAA protesters in Hubballi

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Dec 19 2019, 11:42am ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2019, 11:42am ist
Police have detained 21 persons and shifted them to CAR ground in Hubbali. (DH Photo)

Amidst prohibitory orders and heavy police deployment, a group of leaders from Left parties, Congress and other organisations tried to take out a protest rally at Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. 

Police have detained 21 persons and shifted them to CAR ground in Hubbali. 

Policemen were sending back those who had come to stage a protest. Suddenly, Congress leaders Rajashekhar Menasinkai, Anwar Mudhol, leftist leaders Mahesh Pattar, B S Soppin, and others started raising slogans. A few more persons joined them, and they tried to take out a protest rally, when police stopped and detained them.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Citizenship (Amendment) Act
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Citizenship Act
Karnataka
Comments (+)
 