Police, firemen rescue man trapped between boulders

In an attempt to escape from the de-addiction and rehab centre at Hampi, a man got stuck in a fissure between two boulders for over four hours.

Devendrappa (30), a native of Hulagi in Koppal district, was admitted to alcohol de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, run by Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKRDP), at Shivaram Avadhoota Mutt in the temple town.

On Monday morning while trying to flee the rehab centre, Devendrappa slipped and fell into a narrow opening between the boulders near Kadalekalu Ganapati Temple. He got stuck and could not move an inch for four hours. A few passersby, hearing his screams and groans, informed the police.

Police, along with Home Guards and the Fire department personnel, rushed to the spot with ladder and other rescue material.

After hours of operation, they managed to rescue Devendrappa, and rushed him to the government hospital in Hosapete.

Chronic alcoholic

Manjunath, the representative of the SKRDP de-addiction centre, told DH, “Devendrappa is a chronic alcoholic. He is struggling to come out of it. Irresistible urge to drink alcohol made him flee the centre. Chronic alcoholics try to escape from the rehabilitation centres.”