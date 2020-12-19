Poll effect: GPs collect Rs. 64 lakh in tax

As the Gram Panchayat (GP) election, scheduled for December 22 and 24, is underway, the GPs in Hunsur taluk have received a windfall tax collection of a whooping Rs 64 lakh, in a few days.

Among the 41 GPs in Hunsur taluk, Mookanahalli stands first, by receiving arrears amounting to Rs 3.58 lakh, while Doddahejjuru is the least, with a collection of Rs 50,462.

As defaulters are not eligible to contest the polls, most of the candidates and aspirants of the GP polls have paid their pending taxes, to their respective GPs. They have obtained tax paid certificates and also certificates for having constructed toilets in their respective houses.

Mookanahalli Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Srinivas said that the GP staff used to regularly visit each household, urging the residents to pay the arrears, towards tax and cess. “However, they used to give excuses and tax collection had become a problem for the personnel, rendering the GP a handicap in finances. Now, to obtain the certificates, the aspirants and candidates have paid the arrears. Similarly, all beneficiaries of the infrastructure and amenities should be mandated to obtain certificates, to use the benefits,” he said.

Taluk Executive officer Girish appealed to the people, to pay the arrears towards the taxes, like their representatives.