Pratap Simha seeks writers to oppose move to change Kannada names of villages

MP Pratap Simha on Monday sought writers, political parties and politicians to raise their voice against the Kerala government's move to change Kannada names of villages.

"The Communist government is trying to wipe out Kannada from Kerala," he told reporters.

"Writers, political parties and politicians should raise their voice in this regard. The Karnataka government should talk to the Kerala government. As per Mahajan Commission report, Kasaragod in Kerala belongs to Karnataka and a part of Belagavi goes to Maharashtra and some parts of Maharashtra come to Karnataka. However, in order to maintain the goodwill and healthy relationship, there is a balanced approach on the issue."

On a ministerial berth for him, the MP said, “The people of Kodagu and Mysuru have elected me as MP twice. My aim is to fulfil the expectations of the people. The Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supporting the constituency and has sanctioned all projects I have asked for. We (MLAs and MPs) are elected to work. The MP's position is the biggest one for me”.