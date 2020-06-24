Private hospitals reluctant to treat Covid-19 patients

Private hospitals, especially the ‘specialised hospitals,’ which are selected by the State government for providing Covid-19 treatment, are ‘reluctant' to provide treatment as they fear that their institutes do not have the required facilities to treat a Covid-19 patient.

The State government, without consulting majority of the 22 private hospitals of Hubballi-Dharwad, have enlisted them for providing Covid-19 treatment. In the list, the government has included a few ‘specialised hospitals’, including eye care and cancer hospitals, which do not have the required human resources and intensive care facilities required to treat a Covid-19 patient.

The doctors and management of such hospitals fear that ‘forcing them to treat Covid-19 patients would turn out to be a disaster’.

Speaking to DH, HCG NMR Cancer Hospital Radiation Oncology HOD Sanjay Mishra said, neither the district administration nor the State government had any consultation with our hospital before selecting it for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

'Limited resources'

“We have limited resources in terms of beds, and majority of them will be occupied by the cancer patients, whose mortality rate is much higher than Covid-19 patients. Cancer patients immunity levels will also be very low, and housing Covid-19 patients with cancer patients would only turn into a disaster for the cancer patient,” Mishra said, and added that treatment of Covid-19 patient requires pneumologist, intensive care experts, and other specialists, which is not available with the hospital.

He also said that the hospital has only one entrance which has to be used by both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients.

Similar sentiments were also expressed by Dr Shrinivas Joshi of M M Joshi Eye Institute.

“Our institute do not have an ICU or ventilator facilities, which is a must to treat a respiratory illness like Covid-19. Moreover, 75% of the patients who come for eye treatment are either children below the age of 13 years, or senior citizens. Both are vulnerable to Covid-19,” he said.

Several doctors requesting anonymity said, the government should have applied its mind before selecting the hospitals.

No clarity yet

Sources in the district administration and Health Department informed DH that the 22 private hospitals in Hubballi-Dharwad have been selected as a contingency plan, in case there is an outbreak of the disease.

“As preparatory measures, these hospitals have been asked to stay prepared for providing treatment,” said District Health Officer Yeshwanth Manekar, and added that soon a meeting of all the selected institutes will be called to discuss the grievances of these hospitals. These hospitals will be asked to provide treatment as per the guidelines issued by the government.

Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan said, the patients will have the choice of selecting the hospitals for treatment, and even the private hospitals will have the choice to reject the patients if they do not have the required facilities.

“Under the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, and orders issued, the government can acquire 50 per cent of the beds at these hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients,” she said, and added that at a time of emergency, even the private hospitals have to join hands with the government to provide treatment to the sufferings.

She also said, the private hospitals will be asked to provide facilities only after the KIMS and other government facilities run out of resources.