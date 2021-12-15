Prohibitory order imposed in Uppinangady after PFI protest turns violent

The police imposed prohibitory orders in Uppinangady after a protest by the Popular Front of India activist turned violent and police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the large gathering on Tuesday night.

Workers of the Popular Front of India had staged a protest near Uppinangady police station on Tuesday morning seeking release of three persons who were detained in connection with a riot case that was reported a few days ago.

The Uppinangady police had filed two separate cases of rioting against 43 persons in connection with two separate incidents reported at Andethadka of Ilanthila village in Belthangady taluk on December 5.

On December 6, one more case of rioting was reported after a group of nearly 25 – 30 persons arrived in about 20 two-wheelers assaulted three as a retaliation of two rioting incidents reported on December 5. A case in this regard was filed by Mohandas,40, a resident of Kajekaru.

Following the two incidents, the police had reportedly detained Abdul Hameed, Zakaria Kodippadi and Musthafa Latheef in connection with one of the case. As a result, PFI workers gathered near the station and demanded the release of those who were detained.

Uppinangady PSI Kumar Kamble tried to convince the protesters that the three were taken into custody only after following due legal procedures like serving notices. The police also warned of initiating action against the protesters for gathering illegally and obstructing the police from performing their duties. Later, protesters left the venue. However, by evening the protesters prepared themselves to perform namaz at the site of protest which was opposed by a few persons. This led to clashes between two groups and the police dispersed the crowd.

As a large number of people gathered, police had to resort to lathi charge. A few persons including police personnel were injured in the incident. The security has been strengthened in Uppinangady following the incident.

Watch latest videos by DH here: