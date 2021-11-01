Proposal for special package for YLD-hit areca plantations submitted: Angara

Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport S Angara said that a proposal for Rs 18 crore seeking special package for the arecanut plantations affected with yellow leaf disease (YLD) in coastal area including Sullia has been submitted to the government by the horticulture department.

The proposal calls for an in-depth study on Yellow Leaf Disease that affected 3,000-acre plantations in the district and also on alternative crops, he said while delivering the Kannada Rajyotsava address at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Monday.

Stating that the government is committed to the development of all communities through the concept of social justice, the minister called upon people to work towards safeguarding the rich tradition and culture of Karnataka. There is a need to break the narrow feeling of caste and creed and work towards harmony and unity of the country.

He lauded the contributions of Panje Mangeshrao, Govinda Pai, Sediyapu Krishna Bhat, Kadengodlu Shankara Bhat, Gopalakrishna Adiga, Kayyara Kinhanna Rai, Damodar Baliga, Pejawara Sadashiva Rao for promoting and working towards the growth of Kannada language.

While lauding the services rendered by healthcare professionals in tackling Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister said that to tackle shortage of oxygen in the district, 12 medical oxygen plants have started functioning in the district. All the taluk hospitals have been provided with ICU ventilators for five beds in the district. About 89 per cent of the targetted beneficiaries in Dakshina Kannada have been administered the first dose of the vaccine and 53 per cent have been inoculated with the second dose of the vaccine, explained Angara.

Under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK), 5,490 Covid-19 infected and 15,840 non Covid-19 patients have availed treatment to the tune of Rs 61 crore in the district.

The Minister said that scholarships have been approved for 473 children of farmers under Mukhyamanthri Raitha Vidyanidhi in the district. To improve facilities in 27 schools, an action plan for Rs 2.70 crore has been submitted to the government for approval. A sum of Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned for improving basic amenities in Karnataka Public Schools at Montepadavu and Keyyur in the district. Government schools at Vittal and Daddalkadu have been upgraded as high schools during 2021-22. As a part of National Education policy 2020, the central government has approved opening of pre -primary schools in 70 government schools in the district, said the Minister.

A sum of Rs 24 lakh has been released for the setting up of government 'gaushala' at Ramakunja in Kadaba taluk. The 'gaushala' will come up on 98.45-acre land.

Goof-up

During the event, the national flag was unfurled upside-down during Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations held at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru. The mistake was rectified by the officials immediately.