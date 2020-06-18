PU II exams commenced with safety measures in Mysuru

The second PU English examination commenced across the Mysuru district on Thursday with safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, the PU Department had postponed the examination due to outbreak of COVID-19.

The authorities said that they have taken all the measures to ensure the safety of the students. All the students and the staff were screened.

Each centre provided sanitisers and both students and staff wore face masks.