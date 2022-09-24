Raid on Ganja field: Police officer critically injured in mob attack

A group of around 40 miscreants attacked the police when they conducted a search operation in connection with the cultivation of ganja on farmland at Honnali village of Basavakalyan taluk on Saturday.

Circle police inspector Shrimant Ilal is seriously injured in the incident and he is admitted to United hospital in Kalaburagi after undergoing treatment at Basavakalyan hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

The police had arrested one person from Kalaburagi while he was selling ganja at Dastapur cross in Kamalapur taluk two days ago. They had also arrested another person Santosh from Bhosagad village in Basavakalyan taluk on Friday. The arrested persons had revealed that ganja is being cultivated on agricultural land near Honnalli village situated on the border of neighbouring Maharashtra State. Based on their information, the team of police had taken up the search operation by obtaining assistance from the Maharashtra police. CPI Shrimant Illal has conducted a raid in the village along with Mahagaon PSI Asha Rathod and eight other police personnel.

The team had waited for the arrival of more police personnel from Maharashtra after seeing the ganja plants in the farmland. Meanwhile, the group of miscreants assaulted the police with sticks and pelted stones at them. The miscreants continued to attack them despite CPI having fired in the air to threaten them.

Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Yashwant Gurukar and superintendent of police Isha Pant have visited the hospital to enquire health condition of the injured police officer. Home minister Araga Jnanendra has directed the district officials to initiate strict action against all the miscreants.