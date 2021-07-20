Rain recedes in coast, but no let-up in Kalyana Karnataka

While the intensity of rain receded in Malnad and coastal districts on Monday, the overnight downpour, coupled with heavy discharges from dams, sparked flash floods in three Kalyana Karnataka districts.

The Sunday night showers left Balavaddi and Sugur (N) in Chittapur taluk, Yadgir district, inundated. Many villages in the taluk were cut off after relentless rain left Malkappanahalli-Chittapur and Shampurhalli-Rampurhalli roads

unmotorable.

Kangaleshwara temple near Bhima bridge has gone completely under the floodwaters of Bhima river. The unrelenting showers and copious inflow to Bhima river has sparked fear of a repeat of last year’s flooding among the villagers in the basin.

Seven members of a family at Kouluru in Yadgir taluk had a miraculous escape when the roof of the house caved in. Three more houses have suffered extensive damages in the village.

Many parts of Bidar district experienced heavy downpour in the early hours of Monday. Vast tracts of farmland in Hulasuru and Bidar taluks have gone under water following a breach of a pond and an overflowing stream.

Parts of Raichur district, including Maski, and Ballari also witnessed spells of sharp showers on Monday. Acres of paddy crop in Huvinahadagali taluk have been flooded.

Kanakumbi forest area, the birthplace of Malaprabha river, and Jamboti in Khanapur taluk, Belagavi district, has been receiving heavy showers.

After two days of downpour, showers receded in Shivamogga on Monday. However, inflow into dams continued to swell. Linganamakki reservoir received 51,491 cusec while inflow to Tunga and Bhadra clocked 29,467 and 18,789 cusec respectively. Hosanagar recorded 17.1 cm of rain in the last 24 hours followed by Hulikal 13.6 cm and Maani 11.5 cm.

Meanwhile, Kodagu district continued to receive good rains on Monday as well. Madikeri, Bhagamandala, Napoklu, Talacauvery and Karike regions experienced intermittent rainfall. Water level in Harangi reservoir on Monday has gone up to 2,855.31 feet, four feet short of reaching its full reservoir level.

The weather department has predicted incessant rain for coastal districts till July 24. With 16 districts in north Karnataka and Malnad regions likely to witness thundershowers, an yellow alert has been sounded in the regions for Tuesday.