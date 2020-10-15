Rain subsides, floods continue to ravage Kalaburagi district

Life in rural areas is in tatters aftermath of the unprecedented rainfall in the Kalaburagi district. Though the showers subsided, the floods are ravaging. As all rivers, streams and rivulets are in full spate, several villages were submerged and some are facing an imminent threat of submergence in the district. Crops on vast tracts of agriculture fields have been damaged. A few bridges are washed away in the rain fury and some are still under the flood waters.

The body of Baburao Kamble (30), a resident of Dongaragoan village, who washed in a stream in Jawalaga(B) village in Kamalapur taluk on Tuesday night, was found on Thursday afternoon. He came to the village to see his wife and newly twins. Heavy discharge from Veer and Ujani dams in the neighbouring Maharashtra has triggered flood-like situation along the Bhima basin.

Deputy Commissioner Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna has directed for shifting a total of 148 villages in four taluks of the district as about 7.5 lakh cusecs water is expected to be released from two reservoirs in neighbouring state. The district administration is monitoring the situation in Jewargi, Chittapur, Afzalpur and Sedam taluks of the district.

A total of 5.11 lakh cusecs water is being released from Sonna barrage from Thursday evening cutting off road connectivity between several towns. This is the highest discharge from Sonna barrage in the recent past as about 3.6 lakh cusecs was discharged in 2018. The deputy commissioner has sounded a red alert for two days in the district.

Two NDRF teams with the help of local police have rescued about 150 stranded people so for. Over 50 relief centres have been set up in the district and additional centres will be opened if need be, she told.

A portion of Gundagarthi bridge in Chittapur taluk has washed away in the floods snapping road connectivity between Telangana-Karnataka-Maharashtra. The road leading to Hyderabad via Malkhed and Sedam has also been cut off. Kadabur village in Chittapur taluk has completely been submerged as flood water was flowing at about eight-feet height, the villagers rushed to the roof of their houses to rescue themselves. Balavatagi, Sannati, Kollur and Kundanur villages of the taluk too are under water. Hundreds of villages got submerged in the village.

As additional water is being released from Sonna barrage, the bridges near Ghattaraga and Chinamalli have submerged as water is flowing five feet above the bridge. The road connectivity between Devalaganagapur-Jeratagi, Gattaraga-Jewargi has also cut.

Water entered into six villages located on the bank of Bhima river in Afzalpur taluk. Nandaragi, Jewargi(B), Diksamba, Bankalaga and Allagi villagers were inundated. Yallamma Devi temple in Mannur village of the taluk has been inundated. Shocked by the floods, the residents of Jewargi(b) village in Afzalpur taluk are leaving the village along with their belongings.

On the other hand, a NDRF team rescued several people stranded in the village. Uttaradi mutt in Malkhed of Sedam taluk continued to be under water as Kagina river is in full spate.

The priests and their family members are living in fear as their house located atop the mutt. The exact number of people stranded in the mutt is unavailable. Guvs of the mutt were also caught in the floods. As Katti Sangavi bridge in Jewargi taluk has submerged cutting off road connectivity between Vijayapura-Kalaburgi. The commuters faced hardship to reach their destination.