Revanna demands resignation of MPs

MLA H D Revanna demanded the resignation of BJP MPs, alleging their failure to raise their voice against the Union government, when it meted out injustice to the state.

Addressing media persons here, on Wednesday, Revanna said, “The Centre has been doing politics even in the distribution of vaccines. The MPs remained silent even when the Union government displayed its step-motherly attitude.”

“The MPs travel to and fro to Delhi for getting Dearness and Travel Allowances. They have been meting out injustice to the people who voted for them. If the MPs have any respect towards them, they should tender resignation to their posts,” he said.

“Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that he will be visiting Hassan on June 11, and discuss about the Covid situation in the district.

The government should

provide Rs 5 lakh compensation from NDRF and Rs 1 lakh from the SDRF fund,” he stressed.

“The airport project in Hassan has been kept pending since several years. Approval was given for the airport, when H D Kumaraswamy was the chief minister. But, Yediyurappa stopped the work in 2008. Similarly, an action plan for developing the Channapattana lake was prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 144 crore and a blue print was ready. Now, the funds has been stalled. The national parties are against the development of Hassan district,” he criticised.

Revanna alleged that Yediyurappa was responsible for stalling the development works in the district. “He also prevented establishment of IIT in the district. If the government is not possible to disburse compensation, let it announce bankruptcy,” he ridiculed.

The Union government had earmarked Rs 36,000 crore for Covid vaccines. There is no answer to what happened to the money and how much vaccines were supplied. If sufficient vaccines are not supplied to Hassan district, a protest would be staged, he warned.