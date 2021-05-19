Revanna moots one-month lockdown to combat Covid

MLA H D Revanna opined that there is a need for enforcing one-month lockdown in the state, to control the surging Covid cases.

Addressing media persons here, on Wednesday, Revanna said, “Before enforcing the lockdown, the government should announce a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for autorickshaw and cab drivers along with free ration to the poor. Let the government distribute 10% of the money that has been looted by its ministers since the last two years.”

The state government has announced a financial package of Rs 1,250 crore succumbing to the pressure by the political parties and the people. The CM should have announced Rs 5,000 per month to the farmers and Rs 10,000 for the construction workers and roadside vendors, he opined.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an interaction with the deputy commissioners of 17 districts in the state. But, they were not provided an opportunity to speak. How will he know about the Covid status in the districts. The DC’s should have been given an opportunity to speak, he said.