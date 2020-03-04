Revanna’s faux pas

In a faux pas that left the Assembly in splits, former JD(S) minister H D Revanna ended up referring to freedom fighter H S Doreswamy as a politician. “He’s a 100-year-old honest politician,” Revanna said, which evoked an immediate response from other members. In jest, some said he was right and that Doreswamy was indeed a politician. A red-faced Revanna clarified thus: “I meant to say that Doreswamy is a freedom fighter, not a politician.” While the Congress hogged the limelight with its protest, Revanna at one point threatened to stage a walkout. “You aren’t allowing us to speak,” he told the Speaker.