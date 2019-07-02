RGUHS plans insurance for students

In the first-ever initiative by a university in Karnataka, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, is all set to roll out an insurance scheme for students of all its affiliated colleges.

The scheme, which was discussed during the Syndicate meeting held recently in Mangaluru, is likely to be rolled out from this academic year. The university came up with the idea after seeing cases of students withdrawing their admissions and discontinuing studies citing family tragedies.

Sources in the RGUHS told DH that the scheme will be applicable even if parents commit suicide. “If a student’s parents die in a tragedy or due to ill health, accident and suicide, the university will assist students to complete the course,” explained a top official.

Confirming the decision to DH, Dr Sachidanand, Vice Chancellor, RGUHS, said the scheme was “still under consideration” and university officials were “working on the modalities of the scheme”. “We will announce it soon,” he said.

The vice-chancellor said the plan was to cover students’ course fee of all medical courses including medical, dental, nursing and paramedical courses both at the UG and PG level, including those students studying in private colleges and affiliated to the RGUHS.

However, the university is working to prevent misuse of the scheme.

“Besides the constitution of a committee to verify the applications forwarded by the colleges for claiming financial assistance, a physical verification will also be done,” said another official.

He said the university was also considering introducing a “cap on income level” so that only poor and middle-class students are benefited.

“We are also exploring bringing private colleges on board so that they will also share half of the premium paid on behalf of the students,” the official said.

An official, who was privy to the discussion, said students will have to submit several documents including “death certificates, fee paid during the previous year, permanent residential address, current address, income certificate etc” to avail the benefit.

Over 1.5 lakh students are pursuing various undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses offered in the university.