Rlys sets up business development unit

In order to give a push to freight traffic and to enable ease of doing business, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division has set up a Business Development Unit (BDU), recently.

The multi-disciplinary unit will focus to double the freight traffic and Senior Divisional Operations Manager V Satish will head the Unit.

The movement of items from the core sector -- coal, cement, fertilizers -- as well as foodgrains have been the key drivers for the growth witnessed in June and expressed confidence that the stage is set for normal loading pattern.

Last year, Mysuru division had surpassed the target and achieved an all time high loading. With this background, expectation of the division is high.

The division is making all efforts to make better the decline in the first quarter, by fast-tracking indents and expediting placement of rake for loading. The division is also taking measures to improve the facilities in the goods sheds. Railways is creating enabling environment to make a shift of freight traffic from road sector to rail sector.

In this backdrop, a virtual meeting was organised by Mysuru division on July 8, with major freight customers. Iron ore customers opined that poor demand could affect their loading vis-a-vis last fiscal year. They pointed out the availability of higher grade material in Odisha and Jharkhand and proximity to Vizag as an ideal alternative in comparison to Mysuru Division; offering of fit wagons for loading, relaxations in levy of demurrage charges, better conditions in loading points among others.

The railway authorities assured of making every effort to remove minor irritants and create a conducive environment at all loading points.

To ensure quality service, the unit also has officers from Commercial, Mechanical and Accounts departments as its members. The committee will act as a nodal point for interacting with existing customers and will reach out to new customers for achieving the goal.