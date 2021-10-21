Road atop Chamundi Hill damaged after heavy rainfall

A portion of the road atop Chamundi Hill has collapsed following incessant rainfall last night.
The landslip occurred on the road leading to Nandi from the view point.
Police have restricted vehicle movement on the stretch.
