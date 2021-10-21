Road atop Chamundi Hill damaged after heavy rainfall

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 21 2021, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 11:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A portion of the road atop Chamundi Hill has collapsed following incessant rainfall last night.

The landslip occurred on the road leading to Nandi from the view point.

Police have restricted vehicle movement on the stretch.

Mysuru
Karnataka
Rainfall
chamundi hill

