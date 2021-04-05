Sandalwood theft case accused nabbed after 20 years

  • Apr 05 2021, 22:13 ist
Kamalapur police arrested an accused in the sandalwood tree theft case after 20 years.

The arrested has been identified as Kashinath Bikku Jadhav, a resident of Bagali Tanda in Zaheerabad of Telangana.

The police said a case was registered at Kamalapur police station in 2001 about the theft of a sandalwood tree at Antapanal area of the taluk. All but two accused in this case were arrested.

Out of six, four who were out on bail have been acquitted in the court in 2010. Kashinath Bikku Jadhav and his brother Ganapati Bikku Jadhav were absconding. Now, Kashinath has been arrested and Ganapati died in 2015, they told.

