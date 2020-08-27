Sangolli Rayanna's statue at Peeranwadi within legal parameters

Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that decision on the installation of the statue of Sangolli Rayanna at Peeranwadi village in Belagavi taluk will be taken within legal parameters. There were guidelines of the Supreme Court regarding the installation of statues and they need to be followed.

Jarkiholi told reporters at the Circuit House here on Thursday that meeting with leaders of Halumat Community and local leaders will be held later in the day. Leaders of different organisations who revere Sangolli Rayanna have organised a rally from Suvarna Vidhan Soudha demanding installation of a statue of Sangolli Rayanna at Peeranwadi. Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath has been sent to receive their memorandum and ask them to send their representatives for the meeting.

"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Kaginele seer have spoken to him and asked to resolve the issue. All leaders will be taken into confidence. I shall speak with Leader of Opposition Siddharamaiah, Vishwanath, Revanna, Satish Jarkiholi and others. The decision for the good of the society will be taken," Jarkiholi stated.

"Guidelines of the apex court and legal parameters have to be considered before arriving on a decision. We shall follow legal parameters and procedures and resolve the issue," he said.