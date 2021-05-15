Sanskrit scholar passes away

Melkote-based Sanskrit scholar Lakshmithathacharya (84) died of Covid complications at a private hospital in Mysuru on Saturday. He was diagnosed of Covid last week and was hospitalised.

Lakshmithathacharya was presented the President’s medal for his contributions to the growth and conservation of Sanskrit and its culture. He was a scholar in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, English, French and German. Besides, he had good knowledge of a few more languages.

He founded the Academy of Sanskrit Research and has collected, curated, preserved, digitalised and researched over 2 lakh manuscripts. He has grown various species of plants and trees on the eight-acre campus of the academy.

He excavated the Rayagopura of the Vijayanagara period in Melkote, 30 years ago and conserved it for the posterity. If not for his efforts, the Rayagopura would have remained burried in the earth. He dug out the science and heritage of ancient India like farming, architecture and culture from the manuscripts and introduced them to the modern world. He has published more than 100 books and has spoken on thousands of fora on Indian heritage. He had studied Sanskrit and Philosophy in Madras University and also University of Mysore.

He is survived by sons M A Alwar, a professor in Maharajas Sanskrit Patashala and Ananthu. His cremation was held at Melkote as per Covid protocols and also Sri Vaishnava rituals.