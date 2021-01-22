Shivamogga blast: Two bodies recovered so far

Police have recovered two bodies of workers from the blast site at Hunasodu village situated at a distance of 12 km from Shivamogga city on Friday morning.

According to the district administration, four to five bodies of workers would be recovered after bomb disposal squad confirms that explosives are not there at the spot.

It may be mentioned here that dynamites and guillotine sticks exploded in the stone crusher units area killing at least six workers from Bihar.

Meanwhile, two people have been detained and a high-level investigation ordered into the explosion in Shivamogga district which left at least six dead, police said on Friday.

The detained included a contractor of a stone crushing facility where the blast occurred when a truckload of gelatin sticks went off, police added.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed grief over the loss of lives in the blast at the stone crusher facility at Hunasodu in Shivamogga, his home district.

A high-level investigation into the accident has been ordered and stringent action would be taken against the guilty, he said. He said he had been in contact with senior officials since last night and dispatched teams to carry out rescue operations.