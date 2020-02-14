Siddaramaiah to visit Shaheen School in Bidar today

Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah will visit Shaheen School in Bidar today.

A sedition case has been booked against the school management, Headmistress of the school and the mother of a student in connection with the anti-CAA play enacted by a team of 11 students at Shaheen Primary School last month.

Also read — Bidar play row: State agencies urged to conduct enquiry

Fareeda Begum, the Headmistress and Nazbunnisa, the mother of the girl student who was part of the controversial play have been arrested by the police on January 30 and have been lodged in the district jail.

Siddaramaiah will visit the school in the afternoon and get information on the developments that led to the booking of a sedition case against the school management.

Also read — Shaheen school controversy: Police provide information to KSCPCR

Meanwhile, the bail plea of the arrested women will come up for hearing in the district and sessions court today.