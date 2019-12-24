Solar ‘eye’clipse by city’s yoga expert

A Mysuru-based yoga expert and computer enthusiast, Badarinarayan Kaggadasa Srinivasan, is creating records of sorts in yoga, sun gazing and Pranayama. His feat of sun-gazing assumes significance as a solar eclipse is expected on Thursday.

His feat, at a time when the citizens are waiting to watch the ‘Ring of Fire’ on Thursday, December 26, during the solar eclipse, Badarinarayan has been achieving feat after feat in sun gazing. While experts say that it is harmful to see the sun with naked eyes, he has become an expert in seeing the sun with his eyes directly, not for a few seconds, but, minutes together.

Records since 2013

Son of Chakravarthy Raja Iyengar Bharathi and the late K R Srinivasan, a bodybuilder, Badarinarayan started his journey of creating records in yoga in the year 2013, when he created a world record in performing Sirsasanas in over 1,000 places of heritage structures, including UNESCO heritage structures.

Later, he started sun gazing, deemed to be dangerous, yet beneficial to the body. “It is very dangerous if performed without proper supervision. It is beneficial when done half an hour after sunrise and half an hour before sunset. During these vital hours, there are minimal ultraviolet (UV) rays. Hence the gazing of the sun is not so harmful to the eyes,” he said.

Gazing midday sun

Badarinarayan created a record when he gazed non stop at the ‘hot midday sun’ continuously for 18 minutes as a mark of respect to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Auroville of Puducherry. He dedicates his feat to his mother, who was born on Rathasapthami, the vardanthi of the Sun God. He does sun gazing along with Pranayama.

“One of the major positive effects of sun gazing is the activation of the Pineal gland, also called the third eye. The pineal gland is responsible for sleep and wake cycle and produces two important hormones serotonin and melatonin. Sungazing also helps in the synthesis of vitamins A and D during the first hour of sunrise. It brings balance to the mind and encourages a positive mindset, resulting in an increase in confidence level,” Badarinarayan said.

"My future projects are to spread the goodness of Yoga and educate less-privileged people on computers,” he said.