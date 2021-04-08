Special trains to run from Mysuru to Karnataka districts

South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, has decided to run additional unreserved special express trains with normal fare from Mysuru connecting various districts across the state.

A special train will run between Arsikere and Mysuru. Other trains will run from Mysuru to Talguppa and Belagavi (via KSR Bengaluru, Tumkuru, and Arsikere, Hubballi).

The passengers are requested to strictly follow all Covid-19 norms of state and central government including wearing of a mask, sanitisation etc, in the trains and at Railway stations. Other precautions associated with Covid-19 should also be ensured.