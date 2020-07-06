Spurt in Covid positive cases in dists; 100 cases more

There was a spurt in positive cases on Monday, with 100 people testing positive in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts.

Hassan reported a highest single day spike of 49 Covid positive cases, which included doctors and paramedical staff, on Monday. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 541.

While, 255 have been discharged, there are 278 active cases. Eight deaths have been reported in the district so far. Seven people are being treated in the Intensive care unit.

Out of 49 cases, 36 people are from Hassan taluk, six from Channarayapatna, two from Belur, four from Sakleshpur, one from Holenarasipur.

Around 13 people, including the doctors and hospital staff, treating P-19864 have contracted the virus. Eleven people have a travel history of inter-district and state, six patients under dialysis, and one prisoner released on bail have tested positive. Three patients’ contact is under tracing and the rest have contact with other patients.

Chamarajanagar district reported 12 new cases on Monday, and all are being treated at the Covid designated hospital. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 114. While 24, have been discharged, there are 90 active cases.

Out of 12, nine are from Gundlupet taluk, two cases from Kollegal and one from Chamarajanagar taluk. While six have a travel history of Kerala, Bengaluru and Mysuru, five have a contact history with other patients. One person’s contact is under tracing.

Mandya reported 39 positive cases on Monday. With this, the total positive cases has increased to 557. While 367 patients have been discharged, there are 180 active cases.

Out of 39, 19 people are primary and secondary contacts of other patients, 10 have inter-state and district travel history, eight ILI cases and two SARI cases.