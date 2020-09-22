MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, wife test positive for Covid

Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, wife test positive for Covid-19

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Sep 22 2020, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 12:10 ist
While Srikantaiah and his wife are under home isolation, Parvathamma has been shifted to Mallya Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. Credit: Reuters Photo

JD(S) leader and Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The MLA's wife Geetha, mother and former MLA Parvathamma, too have contracted the infection, according to sources.

While Srikantaiah and his wife are under home isolation, Parvathamma has been shifted to Mallya Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

Mandya
Karnataka
JD(S)
Bengaluru

