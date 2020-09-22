Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, wife test positive for Covid-19

JD(S) leader and Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The MLA's wife Geetha, mother and former MLA Parvathamma, too have contracted the infection, according to sources.
While Srikantaiah and his wife are under home isolation, Parvathamma has been shifted to Mallya Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.
