Statewide protest by farmers on November 2: Kurubur

Demanding scientific price for sugarcane, a statewide protest would be held on November 2, said Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar.

In a press conference here on Friday, Shanthakumar said, “The members of the association will stage protests near the offices of deputy commissioners and tahsildars, across the state, on November 2, against the less Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed by the government, compared to last year.” He also alleged that the sugar factories are cheating the farmers.

Shanthakumar said that the government has planned to open paddy procurement centres, but there is a need for a change in the guidelines to procure paddy. The government must procure a minimum of 100 quintal paddy from each farmer, he said.

Shanthakumar also demanded the state as well as the Union governments to compensate flood-hit victims in the state immediately. The farmers in north Karnataka suffered a huge crop loss due to floods. Around 184 villages were submerged. The government must take immediate measures to relocate the villagers, he said.

Farmer leaders Attihalli Devaraj, K R S Ramegowda, Venkatesh, Nagaraj and others were present.