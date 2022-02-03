Student gets caught sneaking girl out of hostel in suitcase, Twitter has a field day

A CCTV video of a student sneaking a female friend out of a hostel in a suitcase has gone viral on social media, triggering a barrage of memes on Twitter.

Twitter users have claimed that the incident purportedly happened in Karnataka's Manipal. However, there is no clarity over the precise location of the college or hostel.

In the video, which has reportedly done rounds on social media in 2019 too, security guards are seen questioning a student over a suitcase. They go ahead and ask him to unzip the baggage. And when he finally does, out appears the girl.

Twitter users shared a series of memes surrounding an alleged "Manipal college."

The town of Manipal is located in the coastal district of Udupi in Karnataka.

In an official statement to DH, Manipal Academy of Higher Education's S P Kar said, "The circulated video is fake and does not belong to any of the institutes/colleges of Manipal Academy of Higher Education & the authenticity is questionable."

The spokesperson also flagged a Facebook post from 2019 which apparently includes a still from the viral video.

you're in her dms, she's in his suitcase — vae (@itsvarshang) February 2, 2022

A user drew a parallel to retired WWE wrestler Undertaker's dramatic return.

out of context manipal scandal pic.twitter.com/No9TG2qRZo — ankur (@seizurepolice) February 2, 2022

There's always a Spotify playlist for every occasion.

I think I found out the manipal students playlist. pic.twitter.com/9Q1OB4oEjz — pr1nce (@esprinciao) February 2, 2022

Here's another tweet that's gone viral.

manipal boys be like 'I know a place' , then put you in a suitcase — Shreehari Thakral (@shreehari63) February 2, 2022

The incident also evoked a response drawing a parallel to the iconic teen movie Mean Girls.

get in loser we're going to manipal pic.twitter.com/yVkaCrCkfD — arush (@_arushh) February 2, 2022

