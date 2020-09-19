Surge in Covid-19 fatalities, cases continue in DK

Surge in Covid-19 fatalities, cases continue in Dakshina Kannada

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 19 2020, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 09:49 ist
Representative image/Credit: DH File Photo

The surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities continued with the district administration recording 456 fresh cases and 11 fatalities, on Friday.

DC Dr Rajendra K V said that ILI symptoms reported 236 fresh cases. As many as 14 suffering from SARI symptoms have been tested positive. The contact tracing of 75 persons are underway while 131 infected are the primary contacts of already infected persons.

Mangaluru continues to report the highest Covid-19 numbers 242 cases followed by 86 in Bantwal, 40 in Belthangady, 35 from other districts, 27 from Puttur and 26 from Sullia. Among the 340 persons who were discharged on Friday, 308 were from home isolation and 26 from hospitals.

Already, 14,344 have recovered and discharged from hospitals, COVID care Centres and home isolation in the district. With the 11 fatalities, the number of deaths in the district has risen to 472.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mangaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation

Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

DH Toon | Shiromani Akali Dal's voice left unheard

DH Toon | Shiromani Akali Dal's voice left unheard

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

 