Surge in Covid-19 fatalities, cases continue in Dakshina Kannada

The surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities continued with the district administration recording 456 fresh cases and 11 fatalities, on Friday.

DC Dr Rajendra K V said that ILI symptoms reported 236 fresh cases. As many as 14 suffering from SARI symptoms have been tested positive. The contact tracing of 75 persons are underway while 131 infected are the primary contacts of already infected persons.

Mangaluru continues to report the highest Covid-19 numbers 242 cases followed by 86 in Bantwal, 40 in Belthangady, 35 from other districts, 27 from Puttur and 26 from Sullia. Among the 340 persons who were discharged on Friday, 308 were from home isolation and 26 from hospitals.

Already, 14,344 have recovered and discharged from hospitals, COVID care Centres and home isolation in the district. With the 11 fatalities, the number of deaths in the district has risen to 472.