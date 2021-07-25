Suvarana Belaku Foundation supports Indian Olympians

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 25 2021, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 22:33 ist
The members of Suvarna Belaku Foundation extend support to India Olympians participating in Tokyo Olympics 2021 in Mysuru. Credit: DH photo

The members of city based Suvarna Belaku Foundation extended support to Indian sports personalities taking part in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by taking out a bicycle ride in Mysuru recently.

Many sports personalities and others gathered at Ramaswamy Circle and extended support to the participants.

Vikas Shastry, a youth representative, said that despite Covid-19 pandemic the Olympic games commenced in Tokyo and India had opened its account with a silver medal by weight lifter Mirabai Chanu.

The Foundation president Mahesh, members Thejus, Pradeep, Gagan and others were present.

