Suvarana Belaku Foundation supports Indian Olympians

The members of city based Suvarna Belaku Foundation extended support to Indian sports personalities taking part in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by taking out a bicycle ride in Mysuru recently.

Many sports personalities and others gathered at Ramaswamy Circle and extended support to the participants.

Vikas Shastry, a youth representative, said that despite Covid-19 pandemic the Olympic games commenced in Tokyo and India had opened its account with a silver medal by weight lifter Mirabai Chanu.

The Foundation president Mahesh, members Thejus, Pradeep, Gagan and others were present.