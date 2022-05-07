Take stern action against provocative posts on social media: Khader to Bommai govt

Mangaluru MLA and Deputy leader of opposition in the legislative assembly U T Khader has urged the state government and police to take strict action against those who post derogatory, provocative messages on social media and create confusion and fear in the society.

Coming down heavily on Whatsapp group in the name of Muslim Defence Force (MDF) for issuing warning to burkha-clad girls engaged in "indecent behaviour" in malls of dire consequences, he said “no one has the right to issue such statements. Women and girls have parents and religious leaders to guide on behaviour. Issuing warnings by sitting somewhere without showcasing the real identity through posts on social media aims at creating confusion in the society. The state government should act strictly against those communal organisations that are engaged in disrupting peace and harmony in the society. Negligence on the part of the government in acting against such posts is nothing but betraying the people and the society.”

"When the District-in-Charge Minister is silent on such provocative posts, it makes one doubt whether such groups have support from the government."

The Deputy leader of opposition in the legislative assembly demanded that Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that the “going rate is Rs 2,500 crore for a chief minister and Rs 100 crore for a minister’’ should be probed. "When Congress leader Priyank Kharge spoke on whatever was already available in public domain with regard to the PSI recruitment scam, he was served notices by the investigation agency. Now, whom will the BJP government serve notice for the Yatnal’s statement?" he asked.

"The BJP-led government has failed to live up to the expectations of the people. To hide the failures, the BJP is chalking out an agenda to create confusion in the society by raking up emotional issues. People should not fall for such emotional issues and provocative statements and should give a suitable reply when the time comes."

On former minister Pramod Madhwaraj joining the BJP, Khader said that Madhwaraj had not openly issued any statement on the same. “The BJP is inviting many to join the party with a fear that the Congress will come to power. It shows their (BJP) weakness.”