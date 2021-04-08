Taking all steps to check air pollution: Karnataka to NGT

The Karnataka Government has informed National Green Tribunal that it is taking all steps to check dust pollution due to biomass, waste burning, construction and demolition waste activities.

Directions have been issued to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Directorate of Municipal Administration to take necessary action to mitigate dust pollution, Karnataka Pollution Control Board informed the Green Panel.

Earlier the NGT had issued notices to all states and asked them to submit action taken report to prevent air pollution.

In its action taken report, the KSPCB informed that BBMP has started taking steps to reduce the dust pollution and frequently submitting its report to the Air Quality Monitoring Centre in the KSPCB.

The Directorate of Municipal Administration has also directed all City Municipal Councils and Town Municipal Councils to follow steps to prevent dust pollution and submit action taken reports every quarterly.

Directorate of Municipal Administration has initiated action by taking up plantation in road medians footpaths. To prevent waste burning, strict action is being taken against the violators. To prevent stubbing burning, the state agriculture department has started taking action to convert stubble into useful byproduct including manure, the report said.

Pertaining to Bengaluru city, Rs 2.22 crore released to BBMP for procurement of water sprinklers, greening and paving activities.

The BBMP has prepared and submitted the micro level action to Central Pollution Control Board for utilizing the funds, which also includes the funds to be utilized for mitigation of dust pollution, greening of urban spaces and plantation drive, construction of water fountains using treated water in all major traffic junctions, enforcement to check construction and demolition waste related pollution, procurement and operation & maintenance of mechanical street sweeping machines and water sprinklers vehicles, the KSPCB report said.