This rehab centre gives a new lease of life for inmates

Ram, a 28-year-old youth from Chikkamagaluru, used to sleep on the roadside in Mysuru. After spending his day’s earnings on liquor, he is now working in a nursery of Ayurveda plants. He has now plans to meet his mother after a long time with some savings.

The rehabilitation centre at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, operated by Centre for Rural Education Development and Innovation Technology of India (CREDIT-I), on behalf of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), in the wake of lockdown has given a new lease of life for its inmates.

Besides providing food and shelter to the homeless migrants, the centre has induced discipline and has engaged them in a vocation — making paper covers — to impart skill and to generate revenue.

“After the demise of my father, I was shattered owing to my personal problems. I came to Mysuru and used to sell masala soda on a push-cart near Gandhi Square. I used to sleep at the Gaadi Stand. I turned alcoholic and spent my day’s earnings on liquor. After the lockdown was imposed, the MCC officials took me to the rehabilitation centre,” Ram recalled.

“We were engaged in yoga, meditation, lectures and demonstrations by inspiring personalities every day. The activity of making paper covers kept us engaged. I prepared at least 60 kg covers and earned Rs 1,800, which gave me confidence, when I stepped out of the rehabilitation centre on May 16. Since April 8, when I joined the centre, I led a disciplined life. We heard a few de-addicted persons from Alcoholic Anonymous. Now, I do not feel like consuming alcohol. The volunteers of CREDIT-I helped me find a work. As I know a new vocation of making paper covers, I can survive somehow,” he said.

“I have reinvented my life. I had played volley ball in state and national-levels. I have started playing volley ball again. I will re-connect with my family,” Ram said.

Kiran Kumar, as executive of PayTM in Bengaluru, could not travel to his native Chikkaballapur due to lockdown and was admitted to the rehabilitation centre. “I used to work for PayTM in Mysuru and was stranded here as public transport was suspended. Instead of whiling away my time, I engaged myself in making paper covers. It is good that I learnt a new skill and earned some money,” he said.

M P Varsha, managing trustee and CEO of CREDIT-I, said, “We wanted the rehabilitation centre to be a model. Our centre was self-sustained, even though it was established by the MCC and the premises was given by the district administration. We got support from the government officials to experiment. Fevord-K mobilised resources for providing food. We urged donors to meet the requirements of the inmates.”

She said, “We wanted to keep the inmates engaged and train them in some skills, but both time and resources were limited. We initially bought raw materials, newspapers. Later, we sought donations of newspapers, reducing production cost.”

When we concluded, we had made covers weighing 1,700 kg and earned Rs 51,000. We were still left with 900 kg of raw newspaper, which fetched us Rs 8,100. Many NGOs, individuals, government officials and businessman like Nasir Mohammed, promoter of A2Z Square and A2Z supermarket, helped in our endeavour. We could give some money, depending on their effort, to the inmates, when they left the centre,” Varsha said.