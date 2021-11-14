Three boys drown in lake in Jagalur

Three boys, including two brothers, drowned in a lake while swimming in Jagalur taluk on Saturday.

According to police, Aashik (10) and Afran (8), sons of Shekhawat and residents of Sante Muddapura in the taluk, and Syed Faizan (9), son of Abdul, are the deceased.

The parents had searched for their sons when they did not return home at night. They later came to know about the death of boys in the lake. The bodies had been retrieved with the help of firefighting staff. Jagalur police registered a case.

