Three days of continuous rain cripples Hassan district

Rain continued to lash the Malnad region of Hassan district and parts of Mandya district on Monday.

Heavy rain, accompanied by high intensity winds, pulled down several trees and also damaged coffee plantations and pepper vines in Hassan district.

Several electricity poles collapsed, disconnecting power supply to several villages. With copious rain in the catchment areas, Hemavathi dam in Gorur, got an inflow of 12,000 cusec of water.

The rain, that started lashing Sakleshpur taluk three days ago, continued for the whole day on Monday. There was no power at several villages, causing inconvenience to people.

Though the rain is pouring since three days, it turned very heavy by Monday afternoon. The roads in Sakleshpur town were waterlogged, causing inconvenience to vehicle users. Huge trees were uprooted at Balupete and surrounding areas. A huge tree fell on an electric line, affecting power and water supply to Sakleshpur town.

Around 150 mm rain was recorded at Devalakere, Hoodachahalli, Athihalli, Hethuru, Bisile, Kadumane, Maranahalli, Hanubalu, Yedaukumeri and Kempuhole on Western Ghats. According to Indian Meteorological Department, the rain is expected to continue till September 24.

Parts of Mandya district received heavy rain on Monday. An old tree near the Post Office, on VV Road in Mandya city, was uprooted on Monday afternoon. A car and eight two-wheelers were damaged. However, nobody was hurt, as people ran to safety observing the falling tree.

Srirangapatna, Malavalli and Maddur taluks also received heavy rain.