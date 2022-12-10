Three, including 2 teens, injured in leopard attack in Koratagere

Three people, including two teenagers, were injured in a leopard attack at Iraksandra Colony in the taluk early on Saturday morning.

Chetan (15) and Dhanush (13), both sons of Kemparaju of the village, and Raju (45) were attacked by the leopard.

Initially, the leopard attacked the boys and injured their legs while they were feeding cows near their house.

Later, the big cat bit the leg of Raju, who was sitting inside the car but had put his legs outside the vehicle. He had parked the vehicle on the side of a road in the village.

The injured have been admitted to government hospital in Koratagere.

Forest Officer H M Suresh visited the spot and also went to the hospital, where the injured are recuperating.

He said that leopards naturally bite on the neck of their prey. But in the incident, everyone’s legs were bitten and injured.

Suspecting that the leopard might be rabid, the officer said that cages had been placed on four sides of the village to capture the big cat. That apart, forest personnel are patrolling the area day and night, Suresh added.

Meanwhile, parents of the boys and villagers were enraged over the unavailability of an ambulance to shift the injured. However, when they reached the hospital with the injured, they two ambulances were seen parked on the hospital premises.