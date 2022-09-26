Three of Bidar family drown, one missing

Three of a family from Kangati in the taluk, including two women, fell in a lake and drowned while another boy went missing on Monday.

The bodies of Ananda Sanjukumar Parit (30), her son Prajwal Parit (12) and her sister Sunitha Manjukumar Parit (25) have been fished out while the search operation is underway to trace Sunitha's son Nagashetti (10).

The incident occurred when Ananda and Sunitha went to the lake to wash clothes, Kids ventured into waters for a swim. The women got into the water body when they saw their kids struggling to stay afloat. Three of them drowned in the slush-filled lake.

The police rushed to the spot along with expert swimmers, who recovered three bodies. The Janawada police have registered a case.