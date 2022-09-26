Three of Bidar family drown, one missing

Three of Bidar family drown, one missing

The police rushed to the spot along with expert swimmers, who recovered the bodies

DHNS
DHNS, Janawada,
  • Sep 26 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 22:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three of a family from Kangati in the taluk, including two women, fell in a lake and drowned while another boy went missing on Monday.

The bodies of Ananda Sanjukumar Parit (30), her son Prajwal Parit (12) and her sister Sunitha Manjukumar Parit (25) have been fished out while the search operation is underway to trace Sunitha's son Nagashetti (10).

The incident occurred when Ananda and Sunitha went to the lake to wash clothes, Kids ventured into waters for a swim. The women got into the water body when they saw their kids struggling to stay afloat. Three of them drowned in the slush-filled lake.

The police rushed to the spot along with expert swimmers, who recovered three bodies. The Janawada police have registered a case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bidar
Drowning
Karnataka

What's Brewing

ISRO's Mangalyaan mission completes 8 years in orbit

ISRO's Mangalyaan mission completes 8 years in orbit

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

 