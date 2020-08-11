Toppers attribute success to confidence, hard work

Surabhi S Shetty from Sandeepana English Medium High School, Kirimanjeshwara, Udupi district, is the second topper in the state by scoring 624 marks and is also the topper in Udupi district.

Speaking to DH, she said she is happy but expected full marks in the exam. “I lost one mark in Social Science and wish to apply for revaluation.”

“I used to study for six to eight hours daily and hard work has paid a rich dividend in the form of marks I secured. My parents and teachers were always motivating and supporting me to excel. Further, revision of old question papers and discussion with my friends also helped me a lot in my studies,” she said.

“Further, I did not refer to any guide. Instead, I was following NCERT textbooks which helped to understand the basic concepts. My parents are overexcited,” she added.

She is the daughter of Suresh Shetty and Seema Suresh from Uppunda. She is interested in medical science and wishes to continue the same.

“I used to participate in essay competitions and have won several prizes. This year, I concentrated more on my studies,” she added.

Other toppers in Udupi from government schools are Bhavya Nayak (622) of Government High School, Valakkadu; Shravya S Mogaveera (621) of Government High School, Basruru and U S Advaith Sharma (620) of Sundara Puranika Government High School in Pervaje in Karkala.

Government High School, Valakkadu headmistress Nirmala said that Bhavya Nayak’s score is the highest in the history of the school. In 2017, the topper in the school had scored 618. Bhavya was attentive in the classrooms and had concentrated on her studies.

Government High School, Basruru headmistress Jyothi said Shravya was very confident from the beginning and had promised during the beginning of the academic year that she will secure above 620 marks and she has fulfilled it.

U S Advaith Sharma (620) of Sundara Puranika Government High School in Pervaje in Karkala was an all-rounder and a brilliant student, said headmistress K Harshini to DH.

She said Advaith had secured second in the district in national merit scholarship examination and was one of the 10 toppers in the district in NTSE. In fact, Minister Suresh Kumar had visited his house during his visit to Karkala a few months ago.

Greeshma Shettigar of Chethana High School, Hangarakatte, who scored 621 marks, said that hard work and guidance of teachers and parents helped her to excel.

“I want to be a software engineer. I used to study for four hours daily. The teachers instilled confidence in us during the Covid-19 lockdown.”

The Udupi district has secured A grade in the SSLC examination. Udupi district had slipped to the fourth position by registering a pass percentage of 87.97% last year.

In Udupi district, 159 schools have secured A grade, 79 schools B grade and 23 schools C grade.