Tourism industry thanks CM for opening borders

M Ravi, vice-president of Karnataka Tourism Forum (KTF) thanked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for opening the borders of Karnataka for travellers, including tourists.

He said that the tourism industry is maximum hit by Covid-19 pandemic. “Now that the borders are open, with need for neither travel e-pass nor quarantine, tourists from all states of India and also from abroad, are welcome to enjoy the exotic tourist destinations of Karnataka. Except for snowfall, Karnataka has everything else for tourists,” he said.

Pointing out that the government usually exempts inter-state motor vehicle tax, for a month, during Dasara, to encourage tourism, Ravi said, "This year, as a special case, due to the Covid crisis, the exemption should be extended across the state and up to March 31, 2021."

It has to be noted that the inter-state motor vehicle tax is payable under Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1957, for vehicles registered in states other than Karnataka, covered by special permits issued under Sub-Section 8 of Section 88 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

President of Mysuru Travels Association B S Prasanth said that the government should look beyond taxing vehicles at the borders. “A small car is levied a tax of Rs 300 in the border. This turns down tourists. If they are allowed free entry, by just checking for any illegality, they will spend money on accommodation, food, shopping and other needs. This actually brings more revenue, than the inter-state tax,” he said.