Two flying schools to come up in Kalaburagi soon

Here is a good news for pilot aspirants of Kalyana Karnataka region. Two companies have successfully bid to establish permanent training institutes at Kalaburagi Airport and they are likely to set up the school by the end of this year.

Kalaburagi Airport Director Jnaneshwar said that two companies have won the bid and the formalities are under process. If all goes well, GMR Pilot Training Academy and another institute will establish schools by the end of this year.”

He said that the temporary training institute which was shifted to Kalaburagi a few months ago due to the poor visibility in north India, was shifted back to its main base in the last March after the visibility improved.

Flight service

Despite the current surge in Covid cases across the nation and the 14-day curfew in the State, flight services from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Hindon have continued but the number of passengers has reduced by 50%. In and out passengers are hardly 100 per day. Despite the less movement of passengers, the flights are being operated.

“We have taken all precautionary measures at the airport premises following the spike in Covid cases in the second wave,” he explained.

The terminal is being sanitised after the flight takes off from the airport. Body temperature is being checked with the thermal gun for the passengers. The middle seat of the benches at the passenger lounge has been blocked to ensure social distancing while sitting. Contact-less check-in facility had been introduced

Security personnel have been provided with PPE kits. The staff do not demand RT-PCR negative report from the passengers as they fill it in the form while booking the seats online, the director informed.