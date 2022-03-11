Two labourers in Belur killed in attack by wild jumbo; villagers block state highway

Two labourers were killed in a wild jumbo attack at Kadegarji village in Belur taluk on Friday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Chikkaiah (65) and another Chikkaiah alias Maruvadi (45). According to sources, they were working in Sharada Estate in the taluk when the mishap occurred.

Their efforts to escape from the wild jumbo futile, the duo died on the spot.

Irked villagers staged a protest against the failure of the Forest Department in preventing wild jumbo menace in the region and blocked the state highway.

The flash protest disrupted the vehicular movement on the stretch. The villagers are adamant that they will not clear the deceased persons' bodies and withdraw the protest until the CM visits the spot.

