Two labourers in Belur killed in attack by wild jumbo

Two labourers in Belur killed in attack by wild jumbo; villagers block state highway

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Belur, Hassan District,
  • Mar 11 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 15:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two labourers were killed in a wild jumbo attack at Kadegarji village in Belur taluk on Friday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Chikkaiah (65) and another Chikkaiah alias Maruvadi (45). According to sources, they were working in Sharada Estate in the taluk when the mishap occurred.

Their efforts to escape from the wild jumbo futile, the duo died on the spot.

Irked villagers staged a protest against the failure of the Forest Department in preventing wild jumbo menace in the region and blocked the state highway.

The flash protest disrupted the vehicular movement on the stretch. The villagers are adamant that they will not clear the deceased persons' bodies and withdraw the protest until the CM visits the spot.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
elephants
Human-animal conflict
Belur

Related videos

What's Brewing

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

DH Toon | Rahul buckles as Congress loses all states

DH Toon | Rahul buckles as Congress loses all states

 