‘Two lakh doses of Covid vaccines for Mysuru’

The cases of Covid-19 are increasing and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has approved to provide one-lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine, but, another one lakh doses will be sent soon, said District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar.

The minister informed about the vaccine after attending a meeting with the officials concerned, at the Zilla Panchayat Hall here, here, on Monday. “The state has received 15 lakh doses of vaccine and one lakh will be sent to Mysuru. I will discuss the issue with the chief secretary once I reach Bengaluru,” he said.

“The district administration has a total of 8,000 doses and there is a need for a total of 15 lakh doses. Two lakh doses will be sent to Mysuru soon. The district administration and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) have taken all measures to contain the spread of the virus. The respective Health department officials have been directed to take measures to contain the spread,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, “The tourist spots will not be closed in Mysuru district, but strict measures will be taken. Covid-19 tests will be conducted at tourist places like Mysuru Zoo, Chamundi Hill and Mysuru Palace. Tourism was severely affected due to the Covid crisis and it took a long time, to resume. Thus, we have no plans to close them.”

The Health department is focusing more on vaccination. Administering three lakh vaccinations in a fortnight in Mysuru city will be a big achievement. However, restriction on marriages, festivals and jatramahotsava will remain the same until further orders, she said.

MLA L Nagendra, ZP president B C Parimala Shyam, vice-president Gowramma Somashekar, Mysuru Urban Development Authority Chairman H V Rajeev, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth, ZP Chief Executive Officer A M Yogeesh, Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute Dean and Director Dr Nanjaraj, District Surgeon Dr Rajeshwari and District Health Officer Dr T Amarnath were present.