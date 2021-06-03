Two pilot training schools to come up at Kalaburagi airport soon

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has given its nod to set up two pilot training institutes at Kalaburagi Airport.

Hyderabad-based Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy and New Delhi-based Redbird Asian Academy had applied to set up training institutes. The AAI has directed them to begin preparatory works. The authority has put a condition that the institutes be handed over to the airport after 30 years.

About 5,000 square meters will be utilised for training purposes at the airport.

The companies themselves will prepare sketch, construct, operate and manage the flying schools.

Asia Pacific Pilot Flight Training Academy, which belongs to GMR Group, has its central office near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. The company will teach about private pilot licences, commercial pilot licences, multi-engine rating, instrument rating, assistant instrument rating among others.