Udupi family's video on Covid-19 awareness goes viral on social media

A video clipping of an entrepreneur's family from Kota in Udupi creating awareness on Covid-19 has gone viral on social media.

Seven members of the family including a four-month-old and an 85-year-old senior citizen tested positive for Covid-19 along with four staff of the shop belonging to the entrepreneur.

In the video, entrepreneur calls upon the people not to panic over Covid-19. He says it is the society that has created fear in the minds of people. "After 10 days of treatment at Covid hospital in Kundapura, we have returned back home after recovery. Self-confidence and courage is the need of the hour to overcome the virus," he said in the video.

He thanked the DHO, doctors and staff of the Covid hospital for taking care of them by risking their lives.