Udupi family's video on Covid-19 awareness goes viral

Udupi family's video on Covid-19 awareness goes viral on social media

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jul 19 2020, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 10:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A video clipping of an entrepreneur's family from Kota in Udupi creating awareness on Covid-19 has gone viral on social media.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Seven members of the family including a four-month-old and an 85-year-old senior citizen tested positive for Covid-19 along with four staff of the shop belonging to the entrepreneur.

In the video, entrepreneur calls upon the people not to panic over Covid-19. He says it is the society that has created fear in the minds of people. "After 10 days of treatment at Covid hospital in Kundapura, we have returned back home after recovery. Self-confidence and courage is the need of the hour to overcome the virus," he said in the video.

He thanked the DHO, doctors and staff of the Covid hospital for taking care of them by risking their lives.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Udupi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Old won’t go, young won’t stay

Old won’t go, young won’t stay

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

 