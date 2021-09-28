Ullal police arrest two persons for abusing Home Guard

Ullal police arrest two persons for abusing Home Guard

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 28 2021, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 15:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Ullal police have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged abuse of a woman Home Guard, who was on duty at Kapikad near Thokkottu. 

The Home Guard was prevented from discharging her duty. The arrested are Mohammed Hasir and Nazeem from Halekote in Ullal. The Home Guard was attached to the traffic station at Naguri. 

The arrested were students and were riding a two-wheeler on the wrong side of NH 66 on September 25. When the Home Guard clicked their photographs, the enraged riders allegedly abused and assaulted her before fleeing the spot. She later filed a complaint with the Ullal police. Following the complaint, the Ullal police arrested the duo on Monday. 

Ullal police
Dakshina Kannada
abuse

