'Unsegregated garbage from 15 GPs, ULBs not allowed at Pacchanady’

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Council has resolved to not accept the unsegregated garbage arriving from outside the MCC limits at the Pacchanady waste management unit.

Presiding over the monthly meeting, MCC Mayor Diwakar said that the MCC had initiated steps to collect segregated waste at source within its jurisdiction. Unsegregated waste from Bantwal, Ullal, Kotekar and the 15 gram panchayats were being dumped at Pacchanady unit. The Council decided not to allow vehicles to dump unsegregated waste at Pacchanady.

Some corporators even went to the extent of rejecting garbage from outside the MCC limits.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said: "Other ULBs and GPs will face inconveniences if we suddenly refuse to accept garbage. There is a need to give them sufficient time. Notices will be served to all ULBs and GPs to segregate waste before bringing it to Pacchandy. In addition, GPs will be asked to pay pending waste processing fee to MCC."

Leader of Opposition in Council Abdul Rauf said the High Court had criticised the MCC over the garbage slide incident at Pacchanady.

"Why did the MCC fail to initiate action against officials who were responsible for the sliding of garbage at site," he asked.

Former mayor Bhaskar thanked the government for releasing compensation to the garbage slide victims. Government should not demand any rent for having made temporary housing arrangement for the victims, he added.

The Opposition members took the officials to the task for not using the photo of the Opposition leader in the flex used during the inauguration of Alake market.

Meeting soon

Mayor Diwakar said a meeting on Smart City works will be convened soon. The assurance came when members alleged misuse of funds under the Mangaluru Smart City Mission.

Abdul Rauf alleged that funds earmarked for slum development in his ward was diverted. MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar clarified that funds cannot be diverted. But with special permission, it can be utilised.

Rauf said owing to the confusion over Central Market, daily wage workers were in distress. The work on temporary stalls taken up under the Smart City Mission at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore near the Town Hall was halted due to the court order.

SWM processing

Environment engineer Madhu informed the members that apartments have been directed to process solid waste on their own. Accordingly, 51 apartments had set up waste management units on their premises.

The wet waste are managed in 4,000 houses in the MCC limits.

Applications have been received from them to provide them 50% concession in SWM cess.