Urban parents, teachers prefer online classes: survey

At a time when there is a huge debate on conducting online classes for students, a community survey has revealed that almost 90% of urban parents prefer online classes for their wards, as they fear to send them to school, during the Covid-19 crisis.

Government schools across the state were closed in the second week of March and the lockdown halted all learning activities of students. While the government was in a dilemma over online classes, the School Education Programme, of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), conducted a survey in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Dharwad districts, to understand the perception of parents.

While urban parents in Bengaluru were favourable to online mode of classes, over sending their children to schools, due to the fear of the pandemic, rural parents in Mysuru and Dharwad districts preferred school education, as only 10% of them had the facility of online mode of classes. The teachers too were willing to conduct online classes and using other platforms, as they were afraid of the students contracting the virus.

According to Deputy CEO and Education Head (SVYM) Praveen, the survey was done in the last week of June, covering 1,572 students, 452 teachers and 770 parents and members of School Development and Management Committees. Interestingly, about 45% of the students were willing to come back to school by September 2020. A majority of the remaining students preferred schools only after a vaccination was discovered for Covid.

According to the survey, 57% students in high schools in Bengaluru couldn’t attend any online classes. This was around 70% and 89% in Dharwad and Mysuru districts respectively.

Out of 452, 173 were higher primary school teachers, while the remaining 279 were from high schools.

About 60% of teachers preferred online classes, if the closure of schools is extended. Around 50% high school teachers and 30% higher primary school teachers preferred reduction of syllabus for the next academic year. With the academic year shrinking, teachers believe that audio-visual content would promote learning, while 43% believe that workbooks are more effective. However, teachers also preferred multiple methods like mobile applications, phone calls and parental participation for online classes.

As per the survey, 61% parents don’t want the schools to reopen immediately. This was higher among the government higher primary schools.

In Dharwad and Mysuru districts, 50% of parents support reopening of schools in September, while 26% want reopening only in the next academic year.

The findings of the survey disclosed that audio-visual materials and activity books be developed to promote self-learning.

“Launch Community Learning Clubs (CLC) at village-level in Mysuru and Dharwad to promote learning through age appropriate activities till October 2020, which include understanding agriculture and local professions, using concepts of Maths, Geography and Economics. Start job-oriented activities and short-term courses. Initiate life skills, counselling sessions and periodic follow-up to ensure that students continue education,” the report recommends.